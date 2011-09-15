Rehn: Greece's exit from eurozone disastrous for Europe

Εuropean Commissioner for monetary and economic affairs Olli Rehn warned of the "dramatic repercussions" that will arise in the event of Greece's exit from the eurozone and expressed his full disagreement.

"I want to say a few words to those who maintain that the best for Greece is to exit the eurozone" Rehn stressed in a brief statement during a debate on the economic crisis in Europe and safeguarding the euro currency held at the Europarliament plenary on Wednesday in Strasbourg.

"I totally disagree with such a possibility. Whatever way one looks at it, a default on payments and Greece's exit from the eurozone would have dramatic repercussions not only for Greece but for all the eurozone member countries," said Rehn.





