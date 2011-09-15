Mosialos on Commission task force

Government spokesman Ilias Mosialos, speaking during an informal press briefing, said that Prime Minister George Papandreou met on Wednesday with EU Commission task force head Horst Reichenbach.

The task force and its head also met with government Vice President and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, while earlier a meeting was also held with the other government vice president, Theodoros Pangalos.

Mossialos said the task force discussed with the prime minister the way of providing technical aid to Greece on tax issues, as well as issues concerning the monitoring of public expenditures, the absorption of ESPA funds, immigration and the implentation of major projects.











