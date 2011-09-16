Fugitive football exec Psomiadis arrested

Fugitive football club owner Makis Psomiadis, who stands accused of match-fixing, extortion, fraud, bribery and illegal betting, was arrested in Sounio, southeast of Athens, on Thursday.

Psomiadis was reportedly under surveillance for days before it was established by police that he was staying at in a luxury holiday home near Sounio.

A raid on the residence was decided by authorities on Thursday afternoon after receiving a positive identification of the suspect.

Psomiadis is amongst the alleged protagonists in a “match-fixing” and illegal betting case that erupted over the summer. The case was uncovered after the European football federation UEFA said it detected irregular betting patterns involving first and second division Greek club matches.

