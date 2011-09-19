PM postpones scheduled visit to US

Prime Minister George Papandreou's scheduled visit to the United States has been postponed, according to a surprise announcement released on Saturday.

A statement issued by Papandreou's press office states:

"Given that next week will be extremely crucial for the implementation of the 21 July decisions in the Eurozone, and the initiatives that the country must undertake, Prime Minister George Papandreou has decided to postpone his scheduled visit to the United States."

Papandreou was scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly before heading to Washington D.C. for a series of meetings with US leadership and the head of the IMF.



FM represents PM in meetings in UN



Foreign Minister Stavros Lambrinidis on Saturday met here with Archbishop of America Demetrios.

Lambrinidis referred to Prime Minister George Papandreou's postponement of his visit to the United States, noting that "these days are very crucial for the implementation of the 21 July decisions. We are present in all fields in Greece and in the UN."



The foreign minister will now represent the Greek premier in some of the latter's scheduled meetings, along with his participation in special sessions within the framework of the 66th UN General Assembly.



