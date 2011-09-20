Butcher shop owner shot dead by robbers

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Four armed robbers ambushed a 38 year-old butcher shop owner at the entrance of the main meat market in the Piraeus district of Rendis early Monday morning. The perpetrators shot the victim and took a handbag that contained an unknown sum of money.
Afterwards, they fled with a car possibly driven by another accomplice.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where later he died.
