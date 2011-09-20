Teleconference between FinMin, troika heads to be resumed on Tuesday afternoon

The teleconference between government Vice President and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos with the heads of the troika is expected to be resumed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Monday's discussion lasted for about 2.5 hours and was termed "productive and substantive" by the Finance Ministry.

In parallel, on Tuesday morning the troika's technical delegations will further process certain data, regarding the measures that must be agreed both for the current year and for 2012.

Venizelos, addessing an event of the Economist on Monday, announced in advance a "package of measures", that will focus on the further restriction of expenditures and the promotion of privatisations and structural changes, stressing that if the necessary changes are not done in a coordinated fashion, then they shall be taking place in uncontrolled and painful conditions. These measures are expected to concern, among others, the extension of the labour reserve to the narrow public sector as well, the completion in early October of the new salary scale in the public sector (with salary reductions), the further decrease of auxiliary pensions, the closure of organisations in the public sector, etc. On the other hand, the minister mentioned that new taxes will not be imposed and promised that injustices will be remedied with the new taxation system.