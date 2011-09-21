Forest fire breaks out near Hania, Crete

A forest fire began on Tuesday afternoon at Sirikari, in the Kissamos municipality in Hania, Crete. The fire, which started between the settlements Sineniana and Lousakia, is burning in an inaccessible location with little or no road access.

Nine fire-engines, 17 firemen and a team of fire-fighters on foot are attempting to put out the blaze, assisted by a water-bombing helicopter.

Neither of the villages is at risk from the fire, which is currently burning forest and pasture