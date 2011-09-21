Archbishop of Athens and All Greece in Germany for medical examinations

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece will be making a trip to Germany for medical examinations, it was announced on Tuesday by the Athens Archdiocese.
According to ANA-MPA sources the Archbishop has been suffering lately from a urinary tract infection and persistent fever.
