Archbishop of Athens and All Greece in Germany for medical examinations

Δημοσίευση 21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2011, 12:13 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece will be making a trip to Germany for medical examinations, it was announced on Tuesday by the Athens Archdiocese.
According to ANA-MPA sources the Archbishop has been suffering lately from a urinary tract infection and persistent fever.

