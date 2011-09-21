SYRIZA’s head queries PM on extraordinary property surtax, labour reserve regime

Opposition Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) Parliamentary group leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday addressed a tabled question to the prime minister concerning the extraordinary surtax on property.

Tsipras called on the premier to respond whether “tax collection via electricity bills and the threat of cutting power to those who refuse to pay is a legal and ethical practice.”

He also asked if the implementation of labour reserve measure and the layoffs in the public sector are legal and constitutional and what will be the consequences of this “cruel” policy, as he said, on social insurance funds, consumption and state revenues.



