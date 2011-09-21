FinMin on Greece's participation in euro

Government Vice President and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on Tuesday termed the country's participation in the eurozone an "irrevocable and fundamental national option, which the Greek people are protecting with their sacrifices, because they are aware how valuable it is", denying reports that the government is considering holding a referendum on Greece's participation in the euro.

Venizelos also said that "Greece, due to its size, is not and nor can it ever become a focal problem of the eurozone. We are aware, however, that our fiscal indexes and our economic structures constitute a problem for the eurozone, which we are determined to handle definitely with the implementation of the programme and the fulfilment of our commitments."