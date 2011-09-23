Stocks plunge to 16-year lows

Stocks plunged to new year lows and to their lowest levels in 16 years in the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday, hit by a wave of selling in international markets on worries over the course of the global economy.

The composite index of the market dropped 3.03 pct to end at 830.07 points, with turnover remaining a low 48.192 million euros. The market’s capitalisation also fell to historic lows.

The Big Cap index dropped 3.23 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 3.06 pct down and the Small Cap index fell 2.50 pct. PPC (0.17 pct) was the only blue chip stock to end higher, while Alpha Bank (5.66 pct), Piraeus Bank (5.17 pct), Mytilineos (5.07 pct) and OTE (4.48 pct) suffered the heaviest percentage losses of the day. National Bank’s share price fell to 2.98 pct (-2.30 pct).

The Utilities (0.05 pct) was the only sector to move higher, while Raw Materials (4.79 pct), Health (4.45 pct) and Technology (4.40 pct) suffered losses. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 107 to 23 with another 36 issues unchanged. Hatzioannou (20 pct), Pegasus (9.09 pct) and Loulis Mills (6.90 pct) were top gainers, while AXON Holdings (20 pct), Ridenco (16.67 pct) and Unibios (16.67 pct) were top losers.