Weather forecast: Scattered clouds today

Scattered clouds and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C-27C. Fair on the islands and the southern parts, 12C-30C. Sunny in Athens, 18C-29C, cloudy in Thessaloniki, 16C-27C.
