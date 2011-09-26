Two PASOK MPs hint at resignation

Two ruling PASOK party MPs have issued an open letter to Prime Minister George Papandreou warning that they may resign from the Parliament seats "under the weight of pressure from the currrent situation".

The letter was signed by Odysseas Voudouris, a deputy from Messinia prefecture, and Athanasios Economou, who is elected from Ioannina prefecture.

Both men nevertheless said they support the government, allow decision have not been implemented with the necessary speed.