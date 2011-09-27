Stocks fall to 18-year lows

Stocks fell to their lowest levels since September 17, 1993, at the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, hit by waves of selling pressure on Greek bank shares as the market discounted a larger haircut on Greek state bonds.

Market sentiment remained negative pending developments in negotiations with the troika over the release of a sixth tranche of a loan to Greece.

The composite index of the market fell 1.67 pct to end at 784.65 points, although it rose by 1.06 pct during the day. Turnover was a low 46.950 million euros. The Big Cap index dropped 2.60 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 3.23 pct lower and the Small Cap index fell 2.21 pct.

Folli Follie (2.81 pct), OPAP (2.50 pct), Coca-Cola 3E (1.53 pct) and PPC (0.51 pct) were the only blue chip stocks to end higher, while Hellenic Postbank (14.13 pct), Piraeus Bank (12 pct), Alpha Bank (8.46 pct), National Bank (6.52 pct) and Eurobank (6.38 pct) suffered the heaviest percentage losses of the day.

The Commerce (2.72 pct), Travel (1.77 pct) and Chemicals (1.51 pct) sectors scored gains, while Banks (6.27 pct), Technology (5.99 pct) and Financial Services (4.56 pct) were top losers. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 100 to 43 with another 42 issues unchanged. Maillis (10 pct), Vioter (9.09 pct) and SIDMA (8.93 pct) were top gainers, while Lambrakis Press (20 pct), Aloumil (17.95 pct) and Imperio (1429 pct) were top losers.



Sector indices ended as follows:

Insurance: Unchanged

Industrials: -1.26%

Commercial: +2.72%

Construction: -1.64%

Oil & Gas: -1.89%

Personal & Household: -2.69%

Raw Materials: -3.41%

Travel & Leisure: +1.77%

Technology: -5.99%

Telecoms: -2.24%

Banks: -6.27%

Food & Beverages: +1.49%

Health: -3.03%

Utilities: +0.67%

Chemicals: +1.51%

Financial Services: -4.56%



The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, OPAP, EFG Eurobank Ergasias and Bank of Cyprus.



Selected shares from the FTSE/ASE-20 index closed in euros as follows:

Alpha Bank: 1.19

Public Power Corp (PPC): 5.88

HBC Coca Cola: 13.30

Hellenic Petroleum: 5.80

National Bank of Greece: 2.58

EFG Eurobank Ergasias: 0.88

OPAP: 7.38

OTE: 3.05

Bank of Piraeus: 0.44

Titan: 10.99



