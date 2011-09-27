Crete at "Seatrade Europe" tourism exhibition in Germany

Τhe island of Crete will have a single pavilion at the international tourism exhibition "Seatrade Europe" which will be held in Hamburg from 27-29 September.

Visitors will have the opportunity to become acquainted with all the Cretan ports. The pavilion’s slogan will be "Dream Crete".

The island of Crete, with this action, materialises its plan for a joint and coordinated promotion of the island as a tourist destination and specifically of cruise tourism.

