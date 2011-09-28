Geroulanos attends World Tourism Day events in Egypt

Culture and Tourism Minister Pavlos Geroulanos on Tuesday attended events marking World Tourism Day held at Aswan in Egypt, where he has been on a visit for the past few days.

While in Cairo, Geroulanos was received by his Egyptian counterpart Munir Fakhry Abdel Nour on Sunday and agreed to lay the foundations for stronger cooperation in tourism between Greece and Egypt.

The two countries aim to work together to attract visitors from rapidly growing tourism markets such as China, India and Latin America. Geroulanos emphasised that tourists from these countries place great emphasis on archaeological tourism and that in this area the two countries could join forces so that they were not competitors but partners.

To promote this effort, the two ministers decided to organise a forum for businesses involved in tourism, possibly from the current year.

Egypt is the third country in the region that Greece is seeking to cooperate with in tourism, after Turkey and Israel.

Geroulanos was also confident that Greece will be successful in its bid for the chair of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Europe.