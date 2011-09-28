Lawyers, merchants discussing joint action against new taxes

The National Confederation of Greek Commerce (ESEE) on Tuesday announced that it was trying to arrange a meeting with the leadership of the Athens Bar Association in order to decide on joint action in protest against the tax policy announced by the government.

ESEE also urged its member federations and associations to work together with their local bar associations in the same way, in order to build a framework for tackling the range of measures that it says are sinking the Greek economy and society deep into recession.

ESEE said it had sent a draft statement of dissent to all its members that had paid the emergency contribution, the enterprise levy and the property tax imposed by the government, noting that submission of the statement would, in itself, be an act of collective action and protest with its own political significance.

