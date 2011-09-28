Austrian Chancellor: 'Greece will meet goals'

Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann on Tuesday expressed his certainty that Greece will meet its goals, speaking after the weekly Cabinet meeting here. He also stressed that Greece’s exit from the Eurozone is an unlikely development for as long as the country meets its obligations.

He underlined that there can be no guarantees that the expansion of the Euro-zone’s support mechanism for the financially troubled countries will fix everything or that it will be an easy step adding, however, that it will be the “first correct step”.



