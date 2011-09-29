Barroso: Greece is and will remain in eurozone

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
"Greece is and will remain a member of the eurozone and the EU", European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday, addressing the europarliament plenum. "However, Greece must fulfill its commitments and within the period it has pledged," he added.
"We must support Greece and the other countries that are facing problems until they stand on their own feet and return, on their own, to the markets," concluded Barroso.
