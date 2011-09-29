ADEX closing report

The December contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 0.72 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Wednesday, with turnover remaining a low 15.896 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 6,050 contracts worth 9.886 million euros, with 22,811 short positions in the market.



Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 35,541 contracts worth 6.011 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (11,441), followed by Eurobank (4,180), MIG (704), OTE (944), Piraeus Bank (10,416), Alpha Bank (4,485), Marfin Popular Bank (518), Mytilineos (599), Hellenic Postbank (404) and ATEbank (183).



