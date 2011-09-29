Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) submits PEIA to Greek authorities

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has submitted a Preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment (PEIA) to the Greek Ministry of Environment.



This application is an addition to the scoping documents that TAP submitted earlier this year in preparation for its full Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). In addition to complying with Greek law, TAP has also decided to carry out its impact assessment in accordance with the stringent international guidelines from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to ensure that the project optimises environmental and social performance.



The PEIA gives further detail on the location of TAP’s routing, as well as the evaluation of the alternative routes analysed by the TAP team. This includes more information, for example, on modelling of the preliminary air emissions and on the previously undeveloped sections along the pipeline route.



The shareholder structure of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project comprises of Swiss EGL (42.5%), Norwegian Statoil (42.5%) and German E.ON Ruhrgas (15%).

