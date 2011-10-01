Protesting retired military officers leave defence ministry grounds

A group of retired military officers, who demonstrated in the forecourt of the ministry of defence without permission, protesting against cuts in their pensions, left the premises on Friday afternoon after handing over a resolution with their demands and announcing that their protest will be repeated again next Thursday.



The protest had caused the strong reaction of Defence Minister Panos Beglitis, who speaking in Parliament earlier in the day, had warned the demonstrators to leave the ministry grounds to avoid being removed by force.