Armoured car transferring money robbed in Iraklio, Crete

A private security company armoured car transferring money was robbed in the region of Vassilion in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, by three hooded individuals who made off with roughly 830,000 euros, it was announced on Friday.



Police are expressing concern due to the fact that this was the second armed robbery committed in Iraklio in one day.



The robbers ambushed the armoured car using two stolen vehicles and, after forcing out its driver and co-driver, they fled with 12 bags containing the money.