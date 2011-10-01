ADEX closing report

The December contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 0.75 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Friday, with turnover shrinking to a low 9.257 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 3,811 contracts worth 6.217 million euros, with 23,532 short positions in the market.



Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 15,079 contracts worth 3.040 million euros, with investment interest focusing on Piraeus Bank’s contracts (4,555), followed by Eurobank (1,529), PPC (380), OPAP (547), Alpha Bank (1,361), Cyprus Bank (563), Ellaktor (267) and OTE (355).