Weather forecast: Sunny today

Mostly sunny weather is forecast on Tuesday, with the possibility of showers in the southwest. Winds northerly, ranging from 3 to 6 Beaufort. Temperatures from 11C to 29C. Sunny in Athens, with temperatures between 16C and 27C. Same in Thessaloniki with temperatures between 15C and 27C.
