General State Accounts Office sources assure Greek cash reserves adequate to cover fiscal needs til 6th tranche

Sources at Greece's General State Accounts Office on Tuesday assured that the country's cash reserves were adequate to cover the country's fiscal needs up until mid-November, at which time a decision is expected for the disbursement of the 8 million euros sixth tranche of the 110 billion euro EU-IMF bailout loan to Greece. It is noted that a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday announced that the decision for the disbursement of the 6th tranche will be taken in November, given that a European Commission (EC), European Central Bank (ECB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) troika progress report on the Greek economy will be submitted at that time.