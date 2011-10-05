PM Papandreou holds telephone conversation with German Chancellor Merkel

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, at the latter's initiative. Acording to Greek government sources in Athens, Merkel did not announce anything new and the discussion between the two leaders focused on developments in the European Union and the eurozone, as well as the course of the European economy.



Also discussed, according to the same sources, were the results of Monday's Eurogroup session, as well as the course of the implementation of decisions taken on July 21 by a Eurozone summit.



The German chancellor wanted to have a picture of the situation in Greece, in light of the contacts that she is having with various leaders, as well as the meeting she will be having over the weekend with French President Nicolas Sarkozy.



On his part, the Greek prime minister reiterated the government's determination to promote necessary changes and fulfill the commitments that the country has undertaken.