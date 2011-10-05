100,000 euro taken in post office heist

Three armed men held up a post office (ELTA) branch at Nea Kallikratia in Halkidiki on Tuesday, getting away with 100,000 euro. The culprits had concealed their faces and threatened staff with two Kalashnikov rifles and a gun, demanding that the branch manager hand over the money.



Afterward, they got into a car and drove off in an unknown direction.



An inquiry is being carried out by the Polygyros police station in Halkidiki.