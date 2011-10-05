Holy Synod meeting focuses on economic crisis; support for municipal soup kitchen

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece on Tuesday focused on the ongoing economic crisis plaguing the country, with consideration given to relief measures for people in need.



Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece addressed the other Church leaders, referring to the finances of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Greece and to the economic problems faced by the country.



Meanwhile, on Monday, TT Hellenic Postbank executives visited the City of Athens reception and solidarity centre in the presence of Ieronymos, and presented a donation of 75,000 meals for the poor -- heeding a call by the Archdiocese through its NGO “Apostoli”.



“Everybody united, the Church, organizations, ordinary citizens, we should help the people in need,” the Archbishop stressed.