GSEE rejects request for meeting with troika reps

The General Confederation of Workers of Greece (GSEE) rejected a proposal-invitation by the EC-ECB-IMF "troika" delegation for a meeting, stressing that such a meeting would be "meaningless" since the labour union's views are already known but "are not heeded, even in part."

The letter of reply addressed by GSEE to the delegation mentions that it considers non-negotiable the freezing or the abolition of the extension of sector agreements and the existing principle of favoritism.

