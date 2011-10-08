Mass transit strike Monday in Athens

Public transport will come to a standstill yet again on Monday as the employees' unions of the Athens Metro, ISAP urban trains, commuter buses, trolleys and trams, which serve hundreds of thousands of commuters daily, have called a 24-hour strike. The strikers are protesting the reserve labor system planned by the government, explaining that the number of personnel in their companies has already been reduced drastically due to transfers of employees carried out in the context of the government's reorganisation of Athens' urban transport companies.



