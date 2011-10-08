Federation of Hellenic Industries on Greek-German Business Forum

The Federation of Hellenic Industries in an announcement on Friday regarding the outcome of the Greek-German Business Forum held in the framework of German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler's official visit stressed that "the representatives of German enterprises appeared willing and positive to proceed with investments in our country, provided that the suitable preconditions that will shape a friendlier business climate will be created gradually and with consistency."



The Federation pointed out that more initiatives similar with the present forum will follow with the aim of achieving rapprochement between the two business communities and the conclusion of mutually beneficial alliances and cooperation.



Lastly, it was also stressed that despite the negative conjuncture caused by the recession there was increased participation in the forum.

