ENGLISH

Gov't, 'troika' talks to resume on Mon.

Δημοσίευση 10 Οκτωβρίου 2011, 12:19 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Gov't, 'troika' talks to resume on Mon.
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A meeting between the leadership of the finance ministry and representatives of the EC-ECB-IMF "troika" over "outstanding" issues related to the Memorandum was concluded on Sunday evening in Athens, with a major portion of discussions reportedly dealing with the budgets of 2013 and 2014. 
A meeting between the leadership of the finance ministry and representatives of the EC-ECB-IMF "troika" over "outstanding" issues related to the Memorandum was concluded on Sunday evening in Athens, with a major portion of discussions reportedly dealing with the budgets of 2013 and 2014. 

Discussions are expected to continue on Monday. 

    

NEWSROOM