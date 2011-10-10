Gov't, 'troika' talks to resume on Mon.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A meeting between the leadership of the finance ministry and representatives of the EC-ECB-IMF "troika" over "outstanding" issues related to the Memorandum was concluded on Sunday evening in Athens, with a major portion of discussions reportedly dealing with the budgets of 2013 and 2014.
A meeting between the leadership of the finance ministry and representatives of the EC-ECB-IMF "troika" over "outstanding" issues related to the Memorandum was concluded on Sunday evening in Athens, with a major portion of discussions reportedly dealing with the budgets of 2013 and 2014.
Discussions are expected to continue on Monday.
Discussions are expected to continue on Monday.