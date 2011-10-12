Lawyers announce 7-day nationwide strike from Thursday

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Greek bar associations throughout the country on Tuesday announced a nationwide lawyers' strike from October 13 until October 19. A coordinating committee for the local bar associations made the decision during an emergency meeting convened immediately after a meeting held on Tuesday with the justice ministry's leadership that ended in deadlock.
Greek bar associations throughout the country on Tuesday announced a nationwide lawyers' strike from October 13 until October 19. A coordinating committee for the local bar associations made the decision during an emergency meeting convened immediately after a meeting held on Tuesday with the justice ministry's leadership that ended in deadlock.