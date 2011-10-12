Dock workers decide work stoppage, two strikes

Dock workers throughout the country on Tuesday decided to hold a work stoppage from the start of their shift until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, as well as two 24-hour strikes on October 18 and 19. The first strike will coincide with strike action by public utilities and public-sector enterprises, while that on October 19 will coincide with a nationwide general strike called by the General Confederation of Employees of Greece (GSEE). The strike was decided in protest against the new uniform wage scale and the labour reserve measure that is due to be voted on in Parliament.

