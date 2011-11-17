The centre of Athens will be a forbidden zone

Stournari, between Exarheia square and 3rd Septemvriou

28th Oktovriou (Patission), between Kodrigtonos and Panepistimiou on both traffic flows

and vertical streets, until the first parallel

and vertical streets, until the first parallel pedestrian streets of Tositsa and Polytechneiou

Bouboulinas between Stournari and Alexandras Av.

George and Botasi between Stournari and Kapodistriou

Kaniggos between Stournari and Chalkokondili

Solomou between 3RD Septemvriou and Exarheia square

Kapodistriou between Botasi and 3rd Septemvriou

Exarheia square

Chalkokondili between 3rd Septemvriou and Kaniggos sq.

Averof between 28th Octovriou and Marnis

Veranzerou between Kaniggos and Marnis

Sp. Trikoupi between Alexandras and Exarheia sq.

Solonos between Ippokratous and Patousa

El. Venizelou (Panepistimiou) and its vertical streets until the first parallel

Omonoia sq.

Aiolou between El Venizelou and Stadiou

Stadiou and its vertical streets until the first parallel

Syntagma sq.

Gergiou the 1st

V. Sofias and its vertical streets until the first parallel

Akadimias and its vertical streets until the first parallel

Gelonos between Dorylaiou and P. Kokkali

P. Kokkali between Gelonos and V. Sofias

V. Amalias and its vertical streets until the first parallel

Filellinon and its vertical streets until the first parallel

Syggrou between Ath. Diakou and Amalias

P. Tsaldari (Peiraios) between Iera Odos and Omonoia

Athinas

Ermou between Athinas and P. Tsaldari

Tsoha

Soutsou between Mavili sq and Tsoha

Zacharof between Alexandras and V. Sofias

Kifisias between Katehaki and Alexandras on the traffic flow toward Athens

Mesogheion between Katehaki and Feidipidou on the traffic flow toward Athens

Feidipidou, between Mesogheion and V. Sofias

Mihalakopoulou, between Feidipidou and Sp. Merkouri

V. Konstantinou to the upcoming traffic flow toward Hilton hotel

Arditou on the traffic flow to V. Konstantinou

V. Alexandrou, Ventiri, H. Mexi, Iridanou between V. Sofias and Michalakopoulou

Aiginitou between V. Sofias and Papadiamantopoulou

Lourou, Lampsakou, Semitelou, Kerasountos between V. Sofias and Michalakopoulou

Kartali, Lykaonias, Ag. Pirri between V. Sofias and Evrou

Xenias between V. Sofias and Michalakopoulou

The wider central area of Athens will be a no-car zone today. The blocking of cars will span from Syggrou to Katehaki and from Peiraios to Patission.Also, special traffic arrangements will occur in streets around Polytechneio to Kaniggos square and gradually in the area surrounded by Alexandras, Patision, Stadiou, V. Sofias, and their surrounding streets, due to the celebrations.The Traffic Division of Attica has planned and will take measures to facilitate traffic. Drivers are kindly requested to avoid moving and parking their vehicles on the premises of the event, the route of the march and around the U.S. embassy, as well as the wider area of ​​the centre, both for their convenience and to prevent additional traffic problems.Which streets are closing and when:a. prohibition of stopping and parking of vehicles until 6 am on Friday and temporary stopping of movement of vehicles, gradually and according to the presented traffic conditions:b. from 14.00 to the end of the measures:c. Prohibition of stopping and parking of vehicles until midnight and temporary stopping of movement of vehicles, done gradually and according to the presented traffic conditions from 14.00 of 17/11/ 2011 to the end of the measures: