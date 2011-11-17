The centre of Athens will be a forbidden zone

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The wider central area of Athens will be a no-car zone today. The blocking of cars will span from Syggrou to Katehaki and from Peiraios to Patission.
Also, special traffic arrangements will occur in streets around Polytechneio to Kaniggos square and gradually in the area surrounded by Alexandras, Patision, Stadiou, V. Sofias, and their surrounding streets, due to the celebrations.
The Traffic Division of Attica has planned and will take measures to facilitate traffic. Drivers are kindly requested to avoid moving and parking their vehicles on the premises of the event, the route of the march and around the U.S. embassy, as well as the wider area of the centre, both for their convenience and to prevent additional traffic problems.
Which streets are closing and when:
a. prohibition of stopping and parking of vehicles until 6 am on Friday and temporary stopping of movement of vehicles, gradually and according to the presented traffic conditions:
b. from 14.00 to the end of the measures:
c. Prohibition of stopping and parking of vehicles until midnight and temporary stopping of movement of vehicles, done gradually and according to the presented traffic conditions from 14.00 of 17/11/ 2011 to the end of the measures:
- Stournari, between Exarheia square and 3rd Septemvriou
- 28th Oktovriou (Patission), between Kodrigtonos and Panepistimiou on both traffic flows
and vertical streets, until the first parallel
- pedestrian streets of Tositsa and Polytechneiou
- Bouboulinas between Stournari and Alexandras Av.
- George and Botasi between Stournari and Kapodistriou
- Kaniggos between Stournari and Chalkokondili
- Solomou between 3RD Septemvriou and Exarheia square
- Kapodistriou between Botasi and 3rd Septemvriou
- Exarheia square
- Chalkokondili between 3rd Septemvriou and Kaniggos sq.
- Averof between 28th Octovriou and Marnis
- Veranzerou between Kaniggos and Marnis
- Sp. Trikoupi between Alexandras and Exarheia sq.
- Solonos between Ippokratous and Patousa
- El. Venizelou (Panepistimiou) and its vertical streets until the first parallel
- Omonoia sq.
- Aiolou between El Venizelou and Stadiou
- Stadiou and its vertical streets until the first parallel
- Syntagma sq.
- Gergiou the 1st
- V. Sofias and its vertical streets until the first parallel
- Akadimias and its vertical streets until the first parallel
- Gelonos between Dorylaiou and P. Kokkali
- P. Kokkali between Gelonos and V. Sofias
- V. Amalias and its vertical streets until the first parallel
- Filellinon and its vertical streets until the first parallel
- Syggrou between Ath. Diakou and Amalias
- P. Tsaldari (Peiraios) between Iera Odos and Omonoia
- Athinas
- Ermou between Athinas and P. Tsaldari
- Tsoha
- Soutsou between Mavili sq and Tsoha
- Zacharof between Alexandras and V. Sofias
- Kifisias between Katehaki and Alexandras on the traffic flow toward Athens
- Mesogheion between Katehaki and Feidipidou on the traffic flow toward Athens
- Feidipidou, between Mesogheion and V. Sofias
- Mihalakopoulou, between Feidipidou and Sp. Merkouri
- V. Konstantinou to the upcoming traffic flow toward Hilton hotel
- Arditou on the traffic flow to V. Konstantinou
- V. Alexandrou, Ventiri, H. Mexi, Iridanou between V. Sofias and Michalakopoulou
- Aiginitou between V. Sofias and Papadiamantopoulou
- Lourou, Lampsakou, Semitelou, Kerasountos between V. Sofias and Michalakopoulou
- Kartali, Lykaonias, Ag. Pirri between V. Sofias and Evrou
- Xenias between V. Sofias and Michalakopoulou