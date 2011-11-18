The programming announcements are over, now we’re back to work

The new budget and the bargains for the haircut under the gaze of the troika heads who will get to work again today in Athens, will ultimately determine the fate of the Greek debt and the stay or not, of our country in the euro.

Paul Thomsen, Mathias Morse and Claus Mazouch will announce the new claims of creditors to the government and ask for clarifications and political commitments. At the same time the technical teams of troika are already working on the budget and finding big faults.



Since the start of the ministerial council this morning, Evangelos Venizelos is presenting the "strangest" state budget, which provides for primary surpluses within 2012, but under conditions of severe recession and unemployment.



It will have two basic scenarios for the deficit, with a "standard" estimation of 7% of GDP (against 9% -9.2% this year), and an optimistic provision of 4.5% -5% if the agreement goes well for the haircut of the Greek debt (PSI) which will lighten the new state budget and the Greek taxpayer by 4 to 4.5 billion euros.



Nothing is certain however, since the holders of Greek bonds have entered the discussion on the PSI. All eyes are now turning to Frankfurt, to the discussions on the private participation in the new support program.



Foreign banks and pension funds are involved that will aim for a haircut of 50%. As it seems, bondholders will push for shorter haircut and higher yields ("coupon") in the new Greek government bonds that will replace those of the 2012-2020 period.



The foreign bankers will demand higher interest rate -of about 8%- which will connect with a "development clause" of the Greek economy, while the Greek side insists on an average interest rate of 6%. Bankers argue that this way the final haircut they will receive reaches 70%, which is something they can not accept.