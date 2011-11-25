Cloud with a further drop in temperature

The strong northerly winds will weaken on Friday, November 25th. Cloud will appear across the country and visibility will be limited in the mainland in the morning.

In Attica, there will be transiently increased overcast skies. Chances of precipitation in the east and north. Northeastern winds of up to 6 B. Temperatures will range between 7 and 14 C, two to three degrees Celsius lower in the north.



In Thessaloniki, there will be rainfall. Morning visibility will be limited. Easterly-southeasterly winds between 3 and 4B. Temperatures will range between 4 and 11C.



In Macedonia and Thrace there will be clouds with a chance of rain. Morning visibility will be limited. Eastern-northeastern winds between 3 and 4B. Temperatures between -1 and 12C, three to four degrees lower in the west.



In the Ionian Islands, Epirus, the western mainland and Western Peloponnese, there will be cloud. Easterly-southeasterly winds between 3 and 5B. Temperatures between 6 and 19C, 2 to 4 degrees lower in Epirus.



In Thessaly, the eastern mainland, Evia and eastern Peloponnese, there will be transiently increased cloud with a chance of rain. Northeasterly winds of up to 6B, reaching 7 or 8B in the east. Temperatures between 1 and 15C.



In the Cyclades and Crete there will be cloud, with a chance of rain in Crete. North-northeasterly winds between 6 and 7B. Temperatures will range between 8 and 16C.



In the eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese, there will be localized cloud. North-northeasterly winds between 7 and 8B. Temperatures between 9 and 18C, 3 to 4 degrees lower in the north.