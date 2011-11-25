IMF welcomes ND leader's letter

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed the recent letter from main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Antonis Samaras backing the new transitional government in Greece under prime minister Lucas Papademos and the EU-IMF bailout plan for Greece. An IMF spokesman said: "We welcome that New Democracy has expressed its support for the key objectives and policies of the program" which is supported by the 110 billion euros economic assistance to Greece forthcoming from its European partners and the IMF.amna



The IMF further welcomed Samaras' commitment that "any changes his party proposed would be consistent with the basic framework of the programme".

