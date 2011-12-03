Fair weather during the weekend

A few thin clouds will occur across the country during the weekend. On Sunday, there will be sporadic rains and storms in the northern Ionian Sea. Southerly winds will reach 4 to 6B. The weather will be similar on Monday, with cloud and local showers. Temperatures will range from 6 to 17 degrees C.



Saturday



In Attica, the weather will be fair. Winds will be weak. Temperatures between 6 to 17 C.



In Thessaloniki, the weather will be fair. Temperatures between 1 and 12 C.



In Macedonia and Thrace, the weather will be fair. A few clouds will occur locally, limiting visibility. Temperatures between -5 to 13 C.



In the Ionian islands, Epirus, the western mainland and Western Peloponnese, there will be sparse cloud which will thicken in the afternoon. Locally, visibility might be llimited. Winds will reach 3B. Temperatures between 5 to 19C. In Epirus the temperatures will be 5 to 6 degrees lower.



In Thessaly, the eastern mainland, Evia and the eastern parts of the Peloponnese, there will be fair weather, with a few sparse clouds. Visibility during the morning hours will be limited. Winds will reach 3B, blowing from the southwest to the east. Temperatures are expected to be between -2 and 18 C. In the north, temperatures will be 3 to 4 degrees lower.



In the Cyclades and Crete the weather will be fair. Winds will blow from the west-southwest up to 3B. Temperatures between 6 and 18C.



In the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, the weather will be fair. Westerly winds between 3 to 4B. Temperatures between 9 and 18C. In the north, temperatures will be 2 to 3 degrees lower.



Sunday

Local showers and occasional storms will occur in the northern Ionian sea. In other areas there will be cloud with a chance of precipitation. Rain is expected in Crete during the night. Winds will blow from south-soutwesterly directions between 4 and 6B. Temperatures will rise slightly.



Monday

To the west, in Crete and the Dodecanese there will be cloud with local showers and scattered thunderstorms .. In other areas there will be a few clouds and a chance of sporadic rainfall. The winds will blow westerly-southwesterly between 5 and 6B. Temperatures will remain the same.



