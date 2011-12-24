Abbot Ephraim taken into custody

Abbot Ephraim is in custody as of Friday according to the ruling of the Appeals Court.

Ephraim is one of the main suspects in the relevant scandal of, among others, the case of property exchange between the Monastery and the Greek public sector.

The present decision comes following a dispute on the matter in question between the investigator who believed Ephraim should be jailed and the district attorney who supported the view the abbot should pay a 200,000-euro bail, remain in the country and appear at the police station once every month .