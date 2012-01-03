Sunshine throughout the country

Attica

Weather: mild.



Winds: variable 3-4B.



Temperature: 5-15C.



Thessaloniki



Weather: mild.



Winds: variable 3-4B.



Temperature: -2 - 10C.



Macedonia and Thrace



Weather: generally mild.



Winds: variable 3-4B.



Temperature: -4 – 11C, 6-8 lower in western Macedonia, with frost forming mainly in the morning.



Ionian, Epirus, the westen mainland and western Peloponnisos



Weather: generally mild, temporarily overcast in the Ionian.



Winds: variable at 3-4B.



Temperature: -1 – 16C, 5 lower in Epirus.



Thessaly, the eastern mainland, Evia and eastern Peloponnisos



Weather: mild.



Winds: variable 3-4B.



Temperature: -2 – 15C.



Cyclades and Crete



Weather: generally mild, overcast in the south.



Winds: western 3-4B.



Temperature: 8-15C.



Dodecanese and eastern Aegean



Weather: generally mild, slightly overcast in the south.



Winds: variable 3-4B.



Temperature: 7-15C.