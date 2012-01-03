Sunshine throughout the country

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Attica
Weather: mild.
Winds: variable 3-4B.
Temperature: 5-15C.
Thessaloniki
Weather: mild.
Winds: variable 3-4B.
Temperature: -2 - 10C.
Macedonia and Thrace
Weather: generally mild.
Winds: variable 3-4B.
Temperature: -4 – 11C, 6-8 lower in western Macedonia, with frost forming mainly in the morning.
Ionian, Epirus, the westen mainland and western Peloponnisos
Weather: generally mild, temporarily overcast in the Ionian.
Winds: variable at 3-4B.
Temperature: -1 – 16C, 5 lower in Epirus.
Thessaly, the eastern mainland, Evia and eastern Peloponnisos
Weather: mild.
Winds: variable 3-4B.
Temperature: -2 – 15C.
Cyclades and Crete
Weather: generally mild, overcast in the south.
Winds: western 3-4B.
Temperature: 8-15C.
Dodecanese and eastern Aegean
Weather: generally mild, slightly overcast in the south.
Winds: variable 3-4B.
Temperature: 7-15C.
