Sunshine throughout the country

Attica
Weather: mild.

Winds: variable 3-4B.

Temperature: 5-15C. 

Thessaloniki

Weather: mild.

Winds: variable 3-4B.

Temperature: -2 - 10C. 

Macedonia and Thrace

Weather: generally mild.

Winds: variable 3-4B.

Temperature: -4 – 11C, 6-8 lower in western Macedonia, with frost forming mainly in the morning. 

Ionian, Epirus, the westen mainland and western Peloponnisos

Weather: generally mild, temporarily overcast in the Ionian.

Winds: variable at 3-4B.

Temperature: -1 – 16C, 5 lower in Epirus. 

Thessaly, the eastern mainland, Evia and eastern Peloponnisos

Weather: mild.

Winds: variable 3-4B.

Temperature: -2 – 15C. 

Cyclades and Crete

Weather: generally mild, overcast in the south.

Winds: western 3-4B.

Temperature: 8-15C. 

Dodecanese and eastern Aegean

Weather: generally mild, slightly overcast in the south.

Winds: variable 3-4B.

Temperature: 7-15C.

