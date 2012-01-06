Country’s salvation is the “red line”

“I have been hearing about ‘red lines’ from different sides. For me, the red line signifies the salvation of the country and the safekeeping of a secure future for its citizens”, said the premier Lucas Papademos during the cabinet meeting.



“After all, this is the mission of this government and this is what we have been called to serve, with all our power”, added the Greek PM.



“Within the next few weeks, we will all work on ‘fast forward’ so as to realize what we have been committed to achieving. We will all be judged by our achievements and we must do the best we can so that the country does not fail to stay afloat”.