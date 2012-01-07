Papoulias was booed at Chalkida

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Democracy president Karolos Papoulias was once again booed, during the ceremony for the blessing of the waters at the Ag. Nikolaos jetty.
A gathered crowd was shouting slogans against the government policy and the president himself.
It should be noted that according to tradition, Papoulias, as almost all democracy presidents were attending the Theophany ceremony at Piraeus.
