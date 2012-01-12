Improvement in the afternoon

Attica

Weather: Overcast with rain and snowfall on the mountains and possibly in the northern suburbs, with a gradual improvement.

Winds: northern 4 – 6B and temporarily 7 – 8 in the east.

Temperature: 4 – 11C, 3 lower in the east and north.



Thessaloniki

Weather: mild.

Winds: northern-northwestern 3 – 5B.

Temperature: 0 – 7C.



Macedonia and Thrace

Weather: overcast and sunny.

Winds: northern 3 – 6B.

Temperature: -3 – 8C, 6 lower in western Macedonia.



Ionian, Epirus, the western mainland and western Peloponnisos

Weather: mild.

Winds: northern 3 – 5B.

Temperature: -2 – 12C, 4 lower in Epirus.



Magnesia, Sporades, the eastern mainland, Evia and eastern Peloponnisos

Weather: rainfall or sleet in the lowlands, with snowfall in the hilly and mountain areas, with a gradual improvement.

Winds: northern 4 – 6B, 7 – 8 in the east, but will soon decrease.

Temperature: -3 – 11C, 3 lower in Thessaly.



Cyclades and Crete

Weather: rainfall, sporadic storms and snow on the mountains, with gradual improvement and limitation in northern Crete.

Winds: northern 6 – 9B with a decrease in the afternoon.

Temperature: 6 – 13C.



Dodecanese and eastern Aegean

Weather: rainfall and sporadic storms, with gradual limitation to the south.

Winds: northern-northwestern 6 – 8B with decrease in the north.

Temperature: 7 – 13C, 4 lower in the north.