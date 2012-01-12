Panhellenic strike for lawyers until January 17

According to today's unanimous decision of the presidents of the plenary of the lawyers associations held in Athens, lawyers continue their strike until next Tuesday, January 17, which is when the steering committee of the session of chairmen will convene to reassess the situation and decide on the future of the strike.

Lawyers abstain from their duties in protest of:

-the multi-bill regarding the speeding up of the administration of justice

-the further opening of law firms

-the new taxation regulations

-the increase in insurance contributions

More specifically, the law sector is deeply opposed to the multi-bill of the justice ministry, which addresses the issue of delayed administration of justice in an "accounting" manner.

Moreover, lawyers believe that the multi-bill eliminates trials by canceling offenses and cases and by raising the limits of judicial review in a manner which actually eliminates them.