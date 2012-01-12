Greek families scrimping, poll shows

Six in 10 Greek households say they might soon have to stop paying their taxes or bank loans, according to an opinion poll conducted on behalf of the General Confederation of Greek Small Businesses and Traders (GSEVEE). The survey also suggested that 68.4 percent of families had reduced their spending on food compared to a year earlier, while 91.8 percent have cut back on expenditure for clothes and footwear.



The poll, conducted on a sample of 601 people by Marc SA, also indicated that roughly one in three households is now spending less on healthcare and medicines.



Kathimerini