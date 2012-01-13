Labor unions, employeers to discuss wages next week

Business owners and labor unions have agreed to meet on Wednesday next week to discuss amendments to the current national collective labor contract that could include wage freezes or reductions.

Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has asked the two sides to take steps to make Greece more competitive but both are reluctant to agree a reduction to the minimum wage and the scrapping of one of the 14 monthly salaries that most private sector workers receive.



The head of the General Confederation of Greek Small Businesses and Traders (GSEVEE) Dimitris Asimakopoulos told Skai radio on Friday that he would propose a wage two-year wage freeze and a 10 percent reduction in social security contributions.

There have been suggestions that if the unions and employers are unable to reach and agreement, the government will step in an change labor legislation without their approval.



However, Labor Minister Giorgos Koutroumanis appeared to dismiss this option on Friday.



“Taking legislative action to regulate labor and salary issues is not a solution,” he told on TV.





KATHIMERINI