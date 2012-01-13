Seven new metro stations ready to go

Seven new Athens metro stations will be ready within 15 months of legal issues being put to bed, Attiko Metro managing director Christos Tsitouras told a group of city mayors on Thursday.

The seven stations -- three on Line 3 of the metro system (Peristeri, Anthoupoli and Haidari) and four on Line 2 (Ilioupoli, Alimos, Argyroupoli and Elliniko) -- were held up after Siemens, which is providing signaling equipment, was embroiled in a bribery scandal.

Tsitouras said that once open, they would lead to 30,000 fewer cars using Athens’s roads each day.





