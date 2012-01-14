Tsochadzopoulos granted declaration extension

Akis Tsochatzopoulos, the former PASOK defense minister indicted in connection with bribes for the purchase of submarines, received an extension on Friday for his appeal against alleged discrepancies found during a probe into his finances. Prosecutor Galinos Bris granted Tsochatzopoulos a few days’ extension to respond to a parliamentary comittee audit of former and active MPs’ assets that found irregularities in his “pothen esches” (origin-of-wealth statement) for 2009.



KATHIMERINI

